Due to high demand, US stores have placed restrictions on at-home Covid test purchases.

Due to the return of holiday travel and the quick spread of the Omicron type, Americans were scurrying to find at-home Covid testing on Wednesday, prompting several big distributors to limit the number of kits per customer.

On Wednesday, Amazon and its platform providers began restricting the number of tests per person.

CVS and Walgreens, two national drugstore companies, set a six- and four-kit restriction per client, respectively.

According to a press release, Walgreens made the decision after “great demand for at-home fast testing” stretched the company’s inventories.

The business also stated that it will “work tirelessly” with its suppliers to get additional tests on its shelves, albeit it expects a temporary scarcity in some places.

“As we continue to navigate the shifting pandemic environment together, we ask for our consumers’ patience and understanding,” Walgreens President John Standley said in a statement.

Because there aren’t enough quick at-home tests, people are queuing up across the country, often for hours, to receive a test at a clinic or mobile testing facility.

One center in the nation’s capital, Washington, said the number of tests it performs everyday has doubled in the last two weeks.

The fast-spreading Omicron variation is now the most common coronavirus strain in the United States, according to health officials, accounting for 73.2 percent of new cases in the week ending December 18.

President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that the federal government will purchase 500 million quick tests. The extra tests, on the other hand, are not likely to be available until January.