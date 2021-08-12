Due to high demand, landlords in major cities are raising rents.

Americans are renting more than ever before, and are ready to rent above market value, thanks to a recent housing bubble spurred by a historic rise in property prices.

According to the Zumpers National Rent Index, one-bedroom apartments have increased 7% year over year, while two-bedroom apartments have jumped 8.7%.

Rent demands are skyrocketing in major cities. According to Rent Cafe, demand in New York has doubled since 2020, with a 79 percent spike in interested rents in San Francisco and a 55 percent increase in Seattle.

Single-family home rents are also rising.

According to CoreLogic data on single-family housing rents, the increase in May was roughly four times the increase in May 2020.

“Rent costs in the low-price tier rose 4.6 percent year over year in May 2021, compared to 2.7 percent in May 2020. Meanwhile, high-cost rentals increased 7.9% in May 2021, compared to 1.3 percent in May 2020. According to Molly Boesel, chief economist at CoreLogic, “this was the fastest increase in low-price rents since January 2017 and the fastest increase in high-price rentals in the history of the SFRI.”

The rent-price hikes, according to Boesel, are due to an uneven job recovery.

Prices are also growing as a result of landlords’ ongoing difficulties as a result of the pandemic eviction moratorium. Landlords are unable to evict nonpaying tenants, forcing them to raise the prices of their available rental units in order to recuperate.

President Joe Biden issued a fresh order in early August, temporarily extending the embargo for another 60 days, although renters in major cities have remained primarily employed and paying their rent.

The Washington Post quoted Mark Parrell, CEO of real estate investment trust Equity Residential, as saying, “It’s kind of a fantastic moment to be an urban apartment owner again.”