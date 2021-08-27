Due to Delta concerns, consumer sentiment in the United States fell to a 10-year low in August.

This month’s final reading from the University of Michigan research was 70.3, down from 81.2 in July. The current measurement was lower than the Wall Street Journal’s predicted value of 71.0.

Richard Curtin, the survey’s senior economist, stated, “There was no reduction in the depth of the decline in consumer sentiment seen in the first half of the month in late August.”

Consumer confidence dropped to a 10-year low this month, down from 101 in February 2020, before the pandemic began, by 30 points. Consumer expectations declined from 79 to 65.1, and present economic circumstances were rated at 84.5 instead of 78.5.

According to Curtin, the collapse does not indicate an economic slowdown, but the epidemic may have influenced Americans’ buying habits and contributed to the drop in morale.