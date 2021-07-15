Due to data storage rules, India prohibits Mastercard from adding new customers.

Due to a long-running dispute over local data storage requirements in India, India’s central bank will prohibit Mastercard from adding new clients next week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) discovered that the worldwide payments corporation was in violation of the RBI’s local guidelines, which were announced in 2018 and require payment data to be held solely on Indian servers. Regulators would have “unrestricted supervisory access” to transaction details in this fashion.

Mastercard will be prohibited from providing new debit, credit, or prepaid cards to customers in the South Asian market beginning July 22.

“Despite the passage of time and many opportunities, the business has been determined to be non-compliant with the directives on Storage of Payment System Data,” the RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.

Existing Mastercard clients in India, where the corporation is one of the top three card issuers, will be unaffected by the new ruling.

According to the RBI, “Mastercard shall advise all card-issuing banks and non-banks to comply with these directions.”

“We will continue to work with them to offer any additional details required to settle their concerns,” the bank stated.

The country’s Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act authorizes Mastercard.

The card payment giant said in a statement shared with This website that it was disappointed by the RBI’s decision, but that it will continue to work to meet its regulatory requirements in the regions where it operates.

“We have worked closely with the RBI since the release of the 2018 regulation regarding on-soil storage of domestic payment transaction data to ensure that we comply with the requirements,” a Mastercard spokeswoman said.

“While we are saddened by the RBI’s decision today [July 14], we will continue to engage with them and offer any additional information required to address their concerns.”

This isn’t the first time the central bank has fined companies for failing to comply with their data storage guidelines, which were supposed to be in place by the end of 2018.

For breaking the same restrictions, the RBI barred American Express and Diners Club International, both owned by Discover Financial Services, from enrolling new customers earlier this year. On May 1, the order against the first two large payment system operators took effect.

Data has been pushed against by global companies such as Mastercard, American Express, and Visa. This is a condensed version of the information.