Due to Covid-19, the New York Auto Show has been canceled.

The upcoming 2021 New York International Automobile Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center has been canceled due to the increasing incidences of the Covid-19 Delta variant and the increased measures announced recently by State and local officials to stop its spread, according to Mark Schienberg, the event’s president.

The 121-year-old show, which is generally held in the spring, was delayed for August 20-29 owing to the epidemic.

The cancellation was prompted by events aboard Covid-19 “during the last several weeks, and especially within the last few days,” according to Schienberg.

Organizers were delighted about the potential of organizing the event as immunizations in New York increased earlier this year.

“Everything seemed good, and the show was coming together faster than before, but today is a different story,” he said.

With the number of Delta cases increasing, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio stated on Tuesday that the city would be the first in the country to require evidence of vaccination for individuals entering indoor facilities such as restaurants, gyms, and events.

Face masks are still required on public transit, and in recent days, more stores and establishments in the city have begun to reintroduce mask regulations.

Several additional events at the Javits Center, which was expected to reopen for huge events this month after acting as a mass Covid-19 vaccination site until July, are still scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

Among the events listed on the center’s website are the NY Now retail-oriented gathering and the JA New York jewelry show.