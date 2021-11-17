Due to city quarantine rules, FedEx is relocating its pilots from Hong Kong.

FedEx, the world’s largest delivery company, announced Wednesday that it was closing its crew base in Hong Kong and sending pilots overseas due to the city’s strong anti-coronavirus policies, according to local media.

The move is the latest blow to Hong Kong’s status as a global logistics powerhouse, as the city remains locked off from the rest of the world due to severe visa restrictions and rigorous quarantine requirements.

FedEx announced in a statement to Hong Kong’s public broadcaster RTHK that “as the global business environment continues to shift and with the pandemic requirements in Hong Kong, FedEx has made the decision to close its Hong Kong crew base and redeploy its pilots.”

FedEx’s decision was also published in the South China Morning Post, which cited a company document authored by system chief pilot Robin Sebasco.

“As there is no clear date when life in Hong Kong may return to normal,” Sebasco said, “the decision to close the Hong Kong base reflects this ongoing change and is aimed to provide a level of stability to these team members.”

He also stated that the company’s pilots stationed in Oakland, California would continue to service Hong Kong.

FedEx has been approached by AFP for comment.

The news came a day after Hong Kong, the world’s busiest international cargo hub, ordered more than 100 Cathay Pacific cargo pilots to undergo a mandatory 21-day quarantine after three of them tested positive for the coronavirus while returning from Germany.

The South China Morning Post reported earlier this week that Cathay Pacific is considering rotating some of its pilots overseas for four months.

During the pandemic, Hong Kong maintained some of the world’s strictest quarantine and travel restrictions.

The technique has kept infections low, but it has cut off an economic hub dubbed “Asia’s World City” from the rest of the world for the past 20 months.

The city’s fortunes have been linked to China’s “zero-Covid” strategy, with the government stating that normalization of travel with the mainland must occur before any reopening to the rest of the world.

Officials have stated that quarantine laws will not be lifted until at least summer 2022, if not later.

At a time when competing corporate hubs like Singapore, London, and New York are reopening and learning to live with the coronavirus, Hong Kong’s foreign business sector is growing frustrated.

Banking leaders, industry advocacy groups, and chambers of commerce have all stated publicly in recent weeks that the limitations are causing companies in Hong Kong to struggle to maintain and recruit personnel.