Due to Boeing delays, American Airlines has reduced its flight schedule for 2022.

Due to delays in the delivery of a popular Boeing airplane, American Airlines said on Thursday that it would reduce its international flying schedule for 2022.

According to a securities filing, the major US carrier is still waiting for the new Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered and will not commence flying routes in the summer of 2022 as scheduled, including to Edinburgh, Scotland, and Shannon, Ireland.

In a message to staff, American Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja wrote, “This weekend we will load our summer 2022 long-haul schedule, but it will not have the growth we had planned.”

The official stated, “Boeing continues to be unable to deliver the 787s we have on order, including as many as 13 aircraft that were expected to be in our fleet by this winter.”

“Without these widebodies, we simply won’t be able to fly as much internationally next summer as we had anticipated or as we did in summer 2019.”

Long-distance travel demand has been slow to recover since the epidemic, but US carriers have set summer 2022 as a critical milestone in the recovery.

According to Raja, the lack of aircraft will also hinder American from serving Hong Kong, Dubrovnik, and Prague.

In addition, the airline will “temporarily but considerably” reduce service to other Asia-Pacific locations like Beijing and Sydney, as well as postpone the start of service between Seattle and Bangalore.

After halting deliveries in May due to quality difficulties, Boeing has had a string of setbacks with the 787.

“As we go through the process to begin deliveries of new 787s, we profoundly regret the effect to our customers,” a company representative said Thursday, adding that the business is working closely with regulators.

“We will take the time necessary to verify that our stringent criteria are met. While this will have immediate consequences, we are certain that this is the best course of action.”