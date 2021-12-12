Due to an increase in Omicron, the UK has raised its Covid Alert Level.

The UK upped its Covid Alert Level on Sunday, citing a “rapid surge” in cases of the Omicron type, as well as additional efforts to combat its spread.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is under fire after allegations that he and his staff broke Covid rules last Christmas, was scheduled to deliver a speech to the nation at 2000 GMT.

He’ll most likely speak on the country’s booster program.

After a total of 1,239 confirmed instances of the variation were registered on Sunday, the five-stage public health risk assessment was raised from level three to level four.

This takes the overall number of Omicron cases in the United Kingdom to 3,137, up from 1,898 on Saturday.

In June, the United Kingdom began loosening coronavirus restrictions, and the alert level was at stage three, indicating that the outbreak had spread far.

“Transmission is high, and demand on healthcare services is widespread and large or rising,” according to level four.

The action was spurred by advice from the UK Health Security Agency, a public health organization, according to the four chief medical officers for England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

“While COVID-19 transmission is already high in the community, primarily due to Delta, the development of Omicron poses a further and fast growing risk to the public and healthcare systems,” they stated in a joint statement.

“Early research suggests that Omicron is spreading considerably more quickly than Delta, and that vaccine protection against symptomatic Omicron sickness is diminishing.

“Data on severity will become clearer in the coming weeks, but Omicron-related hospitalizations are already occurring and are expected to swiftly increase.”

Boosters were essential, according to the officers, because Omicron lowered vaccination protection, and both third shots utilized — Pfizer and Moderna — enhanced immune response and demonstrated “excellent effectiveness.”

The move is intended to relieve pressure on the state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is now battling with seasonal respiratory diseases like the flu.

After facemasks were made mandatory in numerous indoor public areas last Friday, the government announced new measures to combat the spread of Omicron.

Contacts of people who test positive for Covid-19 will be asked to do daily lateral flow tests for seven days starting Tuesday.

Those who have not had one or two doses of the Covid vaccine must self-isolate for 10 days, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

“In the United Kingdom, the Omicron version is swiftly gaining popularity. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.