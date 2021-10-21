Due to a virus, Moscow will shut down non-essential services.

Moscow’s mayor announced Thursday that non-essential services will be shut down between October 28 and November 7, as coronavirus mortality rise and vaccination rates stagnate in Russia, the European country hardest impacted by the pandemic.

The 11-day closure was announced a day after President Vladimir Putin ordered a statewide paid week off at the end of the month to combat rapidly spreading illnesses.

Russia reported 1,036 Covid-19 deaths in one day on Thursday, but officials cautioned that the worst is yet to come because just 35% of Russians are properly vaccinated.

During the non-working hours, Putin will have no face-to-face contacts, according to the Kremlin.

“Given the terrible epidemiological condition, there will be no face-to-face events,” presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Since the onset of the pandemic, authorities have gone to tremendous efforts to protect the 69-year-old, who the Kremlin claims is properly vaccinated.

All non-essential retail, sporting, and entertainment outlets, according to Sobyanin, must temporarily close. Food, medication, and other necessities will be available in stores.

Restaurants and cafes will be able to sell take-out food, according to the mayor.

Schools will be closed and mass events will be prohibited, with days off falling on national school holidays.

Theaters and museums will be able to remain open, but only QR codes will be accepted for admittance.

The actions were essential, according to the mayor, since “the situation in Moscow is continuing to grow in the worst-case scenario.”

When the limits lapse on November 8, Moscow will also stop providing free public transportation passes to unvaccinated travelers over the age of 60 or those suffering from a chronic illness.

“Please accept this choice with grace. It was enacted with the goal of safeguarding the lives and health of Muscovites who are most vulnerable “Sobyanin explained.

He had earlier advised unvaccinated over-60s in Russia’s capital to work from home and increased the number of vaccines required for service employees.

Officials claimed this week that the virus is spreading faster than ever, with 36,339 new cases reported in Russia on Thursday.

Hospitalizations have increased threefold in a month, according to Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova, who linked it to the contagious Delta variety.

“One of the most successful epidemiological strategies for major cities,” she noted, was taking people off work.

Putin connected Russia’s high death rates to a “sadly” low immunization rate on Wednesday.

He asked Russians to “show responsibility.” He was particularly taken aback by the number of Russians who refused the immunization, even among his “close buddies.” Despite Putin’s and others’ efforts, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.