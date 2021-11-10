Due to a shortage of diesel and rising prices, truck stops are resorting to rationing.

Due to a rising fuel shortage and soaring prices in the United States, truck stations are limited the number of gallons a hauler may buy in a single purchase, prompting concerns about how the difficulties will effect the sector.

According to Overdrive, several truck stop chains have implemented rationing in select operations to avoid supply running out totally.

“Due to a national diesel shortage,” a sign from a Petro stop in Kingman, Arizona, reads in a photo submitted to the digital distributor by transportation owner-operator Tim Klaus. “A maximum of 60 gallons!” The billboard “blew my mind,” Klaus said, adding that while the sector faced a gasoline crisis in the 1970s, “we didn’t get hammered like that directly.” Unlike Klaus, who refueled before the rationing movement began, other truckers were forced to wait in line for their turn to refuel. “It’s terrifying.” “It’s all getting out of hand,” Klaus lamented.

The Arizona Petro station stated that it had struggled to meet rising demand. The truck stop claimed that “we have to close our site two or three times a day” because “some cars pumped between $800 and $900 of fuel from the station.”

“The fuel industry as a whole is facing shortages, and TA is no different,” a TravelCenters of America (TA) Petro corporate representative added. According to the spokesman, some truck stops “may be limiting the quantity of gallons per purchase” based on their location. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told CNN’s “State of the Union” anchor Dana Bash on Sunday that she hopes the average gas price in the country does not rise to $4 per gallon anytime soon, putting the gas industry’s troubles even more in the limelight.

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), regular gasoline prices were $3.410 per gallon on November 8, up from $3.390 per gallon on November 1. On November 8, the price of on-highway diesel fuel was $3.730.

According to AAA data, normal gasoline prices nationwide averaged $3.419, while diesel prices averaged $3.642 as of Nov. 9.

Apart from the Petro Kingman station, the following truck stops are out of diesel fuel or have begun restricting diesel purchases as of Nov. 8: