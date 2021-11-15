Due to a shortage of chips, the Hot Seat option has been removed from GM’s Chevy and GMC trucks.

As the semiconductor chip scarcity continues to affect the auto industry, General Motors (GM) has announced that a crucial feature in its 2022 model year vehicles would be removed beginning Monday.

According to the Detroit News, the carmaker will stop supplying heated and ventilated seats as standard or optional equipment on select vehicles, as well as heated steering wheels on some models. According to Automotive News, the removal of the accessory feature is only temporary as a result of GM’s chip shortfall.

The Chevy Colorado, Blazer, and Silverado, as well as the GMC Canyon and the Toyota Tacoma, are among the GM trucks affected by the chip shortage.