Due to a risk of tipping over, 132,000 gas and electric ranges from seven different brands have been recalled.

According to GE Appliances, the problem is that the ranges can tip over if the user places something heavy on an open oven door. This not only poses a risk of tipping over, but it also poses a risk of burns if hot food is involved. There have been no such instances or injuries reported thus far.

“As part of our commitment to product safety and loyalty to our customers, we are voluntarily recalling affected units to provide a free in-home repair,” GE Appliances said, adding that customers can continue to use the affected ranges as long as the “anti-slip bracket has been inspected and repaired if necessary.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall involves a large number of devices under seven different brand names. GE, GE Profile, Café, Haier, Hotpoint, Crosley, and Conservator are among them. They were made from May to June 2021 and sold from May to July at Lowe’s, Best Buy, and Home Depot, among other home improvement and appliance stores.

Serial numbers beginning with HS or LS and ending with P are impacted.

The GE Appliances website has a complete list of the impacted model numbers. Model numbers QAS740, QGAS740, and QSS740 are affected Haier branded ranges, while VBS160 and VGBS100 are affected Conservator models.

“Model and serial numbers can be located on a label displayed on each device depending on your model,” GE Appliances noted. “When the oven door is opened, this label is on the left-hand side or top right, depending on the model, or when the bottom drawer is opened, this label is on the left-hand side.” Consumers should not return the recalled ranges to the store where they were purchased, according to the CPSC. They should instead contact GE Appliances to discover if their range is part of the recall. They can verify if it’s part of the recall by entering the model number and serial number on the company’s website, or by calling the recall hotline at 1-877-247-9770 with the model and serial numbers already in hand.

GE Appliances stated that “the Company is giving a free in-home service call to inspect the recalled range’s anti-tip bracket and verify it is securely connected to the floor or wall.”

The recall affects a total of 132,000 units.