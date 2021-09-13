The Washington Newsday

Due to a lack of supply, the price of aluminum has risen above $3,000 per tonne.

Aluminium prices rose above $3,000 per tonne in trading on Monday, the metal’s highest level in 13 years, as limited supplies were exacerbated by Guinea’s recent military upheaval.

The African country has a lot of bauxite rock, which is used to make aluminum.

Aluminium prices had already been rising before the coup at the start of the month, having risen by over 40% since January as global economic activity recovers from the Covid-19 low point.

Rising electricity prices in China are also driving up prices, resulting in a drop in production at a number of foundries in the country’s western Xinjiang region.

The smelting of aluminum consumes a tremendous amount of energy.

Guinea has the world’s greatest reserves of bauxite, a reddish or grey rock whose aluminum oxide is smelted into aluminum, a common metal.

After special forces commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya took power and jailed President Alpha Conde, Guinea’s ruling military has been under increasing diplomatic pressure.

