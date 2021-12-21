Due to a lack of bids, the auction house has decided to extend the Maradona sale.

After the most expensive artifacts went unsold, an auction firm tasked with selling 90 items held by the late football legend Diego Maradona said on Monday that the deadline for submitting bids would be extended.

The virtual auction on Sunday drew no significant buyers, with the highest single offer of $2,150 for a painting by artist Lu Sedova of the former World Cup winner.

However, the Buenos Aires home that the former Barcelona and Napoli player presented to his parents, which was put up for sale for at least $900,000, was one of many goods that failed to sell.

A seaside property in Mar del Plata ($65,000) and two BMW automobiles worth a total of $390,000 remained unsold.

According to AFP figures, the three-hour auction brought in only $26,000, leaving more than $1.4 million in assets unbid on.

Due to the large number of national and foreign bidders who failed to register by the deadline on Saturday, the auction house Adrian Mercado Group decided to extend the bid period.

New bidders would have another ten days to register a bid for the remaining products, according to the statement.

The auction on Sunday drew buyers from various Latin American countries, as well as Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Dubai.

A image of Maradona with late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, purchased for $1,600 by a buyer in Dubai, was the second most expensive item of memorabilia sold on Sunday.

A Napoli team jacket, training pants, and a box of Cuban cigars were among the other items offered.

Judge Luciana Tedesco authorized the auction to cover the debts and expenses incurred by Maradona’s estate, which died of heart death on November 25, 2020.