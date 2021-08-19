Due to a choking hazard, Hallmark is recalling 15,000 baby tethers.

Affected customers should keep the products out of the reach of minors.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the recall includes 11 different varieties of Hallmark teether rings that are made of softwood and feature varied fabric or plush attachments.

The wooden rings in the concerned products can apparently “break into little bits,” providing a choking hazard. The business has already received four instances of the teether rings falling apart as of Wednesday’s recall notice, with one case of a pinched lip and another of a child placing the broken parts in their mouth.

From June 2015 to June 2021, the recalled products were offered in Hallmark Gold Crown stores, online, pharmacies, boutique gift shops, and supermarkets. They come with fabric or plush attachments, such as plush rattles, colorful fabric, or plush animal heads, as previously indicated.

“The products were offered with a gray woven brand label with the Hallmark brand crown and a hangtag, in various colors, characterizing the product as ‘Plush and Wood Teether and Rattle’ or ‘Wood and Detachable Cloth Teether for Little Droolers,’” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC website has a complete list of the teethers that have been recalled, along with their SKU numbers and extensive descriptions.

Those who have the teethers should keep them away from youngsters and contact Hallmark for a $25 gift card. Aside from the 15,500 damaged products sold in the United States, about 1,228 affected products were sold in Canada, where buyers may be eligible for a full refund.

Young Children’s Choking Hazards

Choking is especially dangerous for babies and young children because they like to explore their surroundings by putting small objects in their mouths. They also have narrow airways and don’t always chew their food thoroughly enough to break it down into small pieces.

Raw carrots, hard sweets, almonds, and sunflower seeds are all common choking concerns. Soft foods, such as hot dogs and grapes, can cause choking, which is why they should be sliced into smaller pieces. Toys and small objects such as coins, marbles, batteries, magnets, and toys with small pieces are choking hazards, so they should be kept out of reach of youngsters.

Even if a youngster appears to be fine, choking on batteries, dried peas, or beans requires emergency medical assistance, according to HealthLinkBC. "Batteries contain highly flammable substances.