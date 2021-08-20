Due to a chip shortage, VW has halted production.

Due to continued challenges with worldwide supply of computer chips, Volkswagen will cut production at its major factory, a spokeswoman told AFP on Friday.

Work on the assembly line at the company’s Wolfsburg site will be “restricted” following German workers’ summer vacations, according to the spokesman, and will have to “adjust to the supply situation.”

The facility will only make cars during the early shift next week, with the rest of operations paused.

According to the automaker, chip shortages are expected to persist.

According to Volkswagen, the renewed scarcity is due in part to “outbreaks of Covid-19, mainly in Malaysia, which have resulted in production closures for semiconductor companies.”

However, the business stated that it planned to make up for the production delays “as much as possible” in the second half of the year.

Due to the “volatile” supply situation, Volkswagen-owned vehicle brand Audi announced earlier this week that it would be delaying the resumption of production on certain of its lines in Germany.

The lack of semiconductors, which are critical components in both electric and conventional vehicles, has impacted carmakers the hardest.

Toyota, the world’s largest automobile manufacturer, stated on Thursday that output would be cut by 40% in September.

Toyota stated the decision was made in part owing to a “parts bottleneck” caused by the development of Covid-19 in Southeast Asia.

At the same time, Infineon, a German chipmaker, said that it will raise chip prices due to supply chain issues.

On Friday, Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss told German business magazine WirtschaftWoche, “We have seen final production costs grow dramatically ourselves.”

“We have to pass these costs on,” Ploss explained.