Due of high fees, Amazon will no longer accept Visa card payments in the United Kingdom.

Amazon announced on Wednesday that it will discontinue taking Visa credit card payments in the United Kingdom, citing excessive fees as the reason.

“With technical breakthroughs, these expenses should be declining over time, but unfortunately they are remaining high, if not rising,” Amazon stated in a statement.

As of January 19, Amazon’s UK online store will no longer accept the cards.

Customers may still use Visa debit cards, according to Amazon.

“With the quickly changing global payments landscape, we will continue to innovate on behalf of consumers to add and promote faster, cheaper, and more inclusive payment methods to our stores around the world,” Amazon stated.

Visa slammed the plan, saying it was “extremely disturbed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice,” according to a spokeswoman.

“Nobody wins when customer choice is constrained. We’ve had a long connection with Amazon, and we’re still working on a solution “In a statement, she continued.