Due of bias, Facebook wants the US Monopoly Suit dismissed.

Facebook urged a federal judge on Monday to dismiss a monopoly lawsuit filed in the United States, claiming that the regulator behind it has a “axe to grind” and the case lacks supporting evidence.

According to Facebook’s complaint, FTC chair Lina Khan cast the deciding vote in a decision to change the case and try it again, and she should have recused herself.

The decision to refile was made by a 3-2 vote of the FTC commissioners.

The FTC had refused Facebook’s attempt to remove Khan, a long-time opponent of Big Tech who has advocated for more aggressive action against the industry giants.

Facebook contended that Chair Khan’s failure to recuse herself is an ongoing due process violation that will taint all of the agency’s lawsuit decisions.

“Chair Khan’s participation is even more troubling because her public views on Facebook go far beyond the congressional report and reveal that she has a ‘axe to grind’ against the company.”

According to the motion, the updated complaint contains no facts demonstrating that Facebook has monopoly power in the market for Personal Social Networking Services, as defined by regulators.

“The agency must take this tack because no reliable data exists for its contorted PSNS market,” according to the filing, “which is a litigation-driven fiction at odds with the commercial reality of intense competition with surging rivals like TikTok and scores of other attractive options for consumers.”

Facebook utilized “anticompetitive acquisitions” of potential rivals such as Instagram and WhatsApp to protect its supremacy, according to an amended lawsuit filed in federal court in August in the US capital.

At the time, acting FTC competition bureau chief Holly Vedova remarked, “Facebook lacked the commercial acumen and technological talent to withstand the move to mobile.”

“When their popularity became an existential threat, Facebook unlawfully acquired or buried them after failing to compete with fresh innovators.”

The action, which could go on for years if no settlement is reached, asks the court to impose “divestiture of assets,” including WhatsApp and Instagram, in order to restore competition.

The case comes amid a growing “techlash” against the top US tech companies, which control important economic sectors and have grown stronger throughout the pandemic as more people turn to online services.

In a 53-page judgment issued in June, US District Judge James Boasberg found the agency’s initial action lacked proof, particularly in identifying the market that Facebook was allegedly monopolizing.

“Personal social networking services are a unique and different sort of online,” the FTC said in the current action. Brief News from Washington Newsday.