Dubai’s ruler ordered the hacking of his ex-phone, wife’s according to a UK judge.

According to a British court judgement announced on Wednesday, Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum authorized the use of espionage software to hack his ex-phone. wife’s

During the couple’s bitter divorce custody dispute in London, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein’s phone, as well as that of her lawyers and others in her entourage, was hacked using Pegasus spyware, according to the High Court.

According to the verdict, the 72-year-old sheikh, who is also the UAE’s vice-president and prime minister, provided his “explicit or implicit authority” for Princess Haya’s phone to be hacked with multi-million-pound software only available to national governments.

Presiding judge Andrew McFarlane decided that Sheikh Mohammed was “willing to use the state’s arm to achieve what he believes is right,” citing the attempted surveillance of at least six phones.

“He harassed and bullied (her) both before and after she left for England,” he added.

McFarlane decided in March 2020 that the millionaire Emirati sheikh had ordered the kidnapping of two of his daughters by another marriage and subjected Princess Haya to a scare campaign on the balance of likelihood.

As a result, she and her two children, Al Jalila, 13, and Zayed, nine, were compelled to migrate to London in 2019.

After Sheikh Mohammed appealed for the two children to be sent to the Gulf state, Princess Haya — his sixth wife and a half-sister of Jordan’s King Abdullah II — filed for the children to be named wards of court and demanded a non-molestation order for herself.

Following a tip-off from lawyer Cherie Blair, whose husband is former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, the princess’ legal team learned about the princess’ usage of Israeli-developed Pegasus software, which can track a person’s position and read texts and emails, in August 2020.

After its spyware was used to hack the phones of activists and journalists around the world, rights groups have accused software firm NSO of allowing their malware to aid state-sponsored repression.

According to a source close to NSO, the sheikh’s Pegasus services were switched off in December 2020, in accordance with the company’s claimed strict standards against unauthorized use of its products.

“Whenever there is a suspect of misuse, NSO investigates, alerts, and terminates,” stated a spokeswoman.

“NSO has not hesitated to take down systems of prior customers valued more than $300 million,” he continued.

Sheikh Mohammed has denied knowing anything about it.