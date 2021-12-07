Drug Testing To Protect Colombian Partygoers

Young people line up outside a nightclub in Bogota, clutching cocaine, ecstasy, and LSD samples. This isn’t, however, a police operation.

The mood is upbeat, with disco lights flashing off metallic-painted faces and revelers bobbing to music while waiting in line at a table where professionals conduct tests to check whether the drugs are safe to consume.

In the 1990s, authorities in the world’s largest cocaine producer and exporter decriminalized the carrying and use of small amounts of drugs for personal use, despite the fact that it was still technically prohibited.

While drug gangs generate large quantities of cocaine and marijuana for export, primarily to the United States, they have recently targeted the domestic market with cheaper, lower-quality versions of the same.

Drug manufacturers frequently adulterate their commodities with other substances to enhance volume and decrease costs as medications became easier to obtain.

As the bodies piled up, a seven-year-old effort sprang up in response to university students’ demands for drug testing at parties in the capital and other Colombian cities.

It goes by the name Echele Cabeza, which comes from a colloquialism for drug use, and conducts roughly 250 tests per month in clubs and festivals as well as at its headquarters in Bogota.

“I came today to test an LSD sample to… know what is going into my body and to be able to enjoy it responsibly,” Brian Ramirez, a 24-year-old student, told AFP during a party in the capital.

The cost of the tests is covered by the event organizers, with additional funding provided by a non-profit that assists drug users.

Anyone can get a test done for less than $4 at Echele Cabeza’s headquarters.

The government permits the experiments but refuses to support the effort.

“We’re regulating drug usage from the bottom up, from the standpoint of pleasure rather than crime and persecution,” said Julian Quintero, a sociologist who helped develop Echele Cabeza.

According to the most recent available data from the DANE national statistics department, self-declared recreational drug use increased from 3.5 percent of Colombians in 2013 to 9.7 percent in 2019.

Marijuana and cocaine remain the most popular narcotics, but synthetic substances like ecstasy are on the rise, with the majority of it coming from Europe.

According to the Ministry of Justice, ecstasy seizures in Bogota increased from 519 pills in 2015 to 54,431 pills in 2019.

On a black backdrop, a purple and green flag depicting two brain halves. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.