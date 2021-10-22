Drones are being used by Canadian hospitals to transport lung transplants.

A drone takes flight from a Toronto hospital rooftop in the dead of night, the hum of its rotors barely heard above the din of automobiles and pedestrians below in Canada’s largest city.

The drone is carrying human lungs for transplant on its maiden flight, with a bird’s-eye view of the city’s gleaming cityscape as it hovers above apartments, shops, and office towers.

The 15.5-kilogram (34-pound) carbon fiber unmanned electric drone, created by Quebec-based Unither Bioelectronics, flew only 1.2 kilometers (0.75 miles) from Toronto Western Hospital on the city’s west side to the roof of Toronto General Hospital in downtown Toronto.

The trip took less than 10 minutes at the end of September. It was automated, but engineers and doctors maintained a close check on it.

According to the business, the drone delivery of transplant lungs was a world first, but a similar trip in April 2019 delivered a kidney to a hospital in the US state of Maryland.

The drone was met by a medical team on the roof of Toronto General Hospital, who hurried the cargo inside and successfully transplanted the lungs into a waiting patient, saving the life of the 63-year-old man with pulmonary fibrosis.

By chance, the patient was an engineer who told local media how excited he was to receive organs delivered by a drone.

He was allegedly well enough to attend his daughter’s wedding via videolink two days later, in addition to allowing him to breathe again.

“We’ve proven a really significant point, that you can do this safely and fly a drone in the center of downtown Toronto,” said doctor Shaf Keshavjee, who worked on the drone project for two years with a technical team.

According to drone engineer Mikael Cardinal of Unither Bioelectronics, the drone carried a refrigerated black container “which preserves the organ’s temperature characteristics” so that the organ is “viable for transplantation.”

The successful flight followed dozens of test runs as well as adjustments, such as to avoid radio frequency interference in a densely populated metropolis, which required advance permissions from health and civil air navigation authorities.

A ballistic parachute was also added in the case of a failure during flight, which would release and gently bring the drone and organs cargo to the ground.

Normally, transplant organs are flown to airports (if between cities) and then driven to hospitals. Using a drone to transport patients between hospitals is more efficient and time-saving. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.