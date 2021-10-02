Driving Ambition: The United Kingdom Goes to Great Lengths To Find New Truckers.

Alberto Almeida holds out a little certificate that shows he has recently completed his truck-driver exam at the National Driving Centre school in a working-class district of south London.

Soon, he could be on the road, assisting in the relief of a trucker shortage that has resulted in empty store shelves and delivery delays, raising concerns for the holidays and beyond.

“Smile Alberto, no more money to pay,” his instructor quips as he snaps a photo of the 49-year-old electrician who opted for a career change during the coronavirus quarantine.

“No, they have to pay me now,” Almeida responds, a huge grin on his face.

According to the Road Haulage Association (RHA), the United Kingdom is short 100,000 lorry drivers.

Truck drivers have become “genuine rock stars” in Britain, thanks to supply constraints, according to Laurence Bolton, director of the National Driving Centre in Croydon.

Since truck drivers made the news, his switchboard has been ringing nonstop.

Brexit has exacerbated the global shortage in Britain, as it prevents eastern European drivers from returning, who were keeping the country supplied just a year ago.

Empty grocery shelves have become commonplace. McDonald’s has reported a shortfall of milkshakes, and several bars have reported a shortage of some varieties of beer.

At the same time, petrol stations ran dry last week as people panicked over a shortage of tanker drivers.

Tesco’s trucks are plastered with offers to join their teams, and some companies are even willing to pay for training.

In addition, the government is increasing up efforts to address the issue.

Drivers can now work longer shifts, and licensees who have left the business have received letters inviting them to return, and Britain will award 10,500 temporary work visas before Christmas to ease labor shortages.

As a stopgap, 200 troops will distribute petrol to filling stations starting Monday in an attempt to alleviate huge lines that have formed across the country.

Some of the initiatives, particularly the easing of restrictions allowing drivers to drive the heaviest vehicles without first learning the trade on a lesser truck, have sparked skepticism at the testing center.

“Do you envision yourself transforming from an automobile to a monster?” Bolton inquired, pointing to a massive 10-tonne vehicle.

Andrew Hawes, one of his instructors, believes that road safety may suffer as a result of the increasing interest in the business, which is attracting new people. Brief News from Washington Newsday.