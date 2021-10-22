DreaMed Diabetes’ innovative AI platform is now in use at a leading children’s hospital in the United States thanks to a new agreement.

For millions of patients who do not have access to endocrinologists or diabetes-related medical personnel, DreaMed Diabetes AI is monitoring and treating diabetes. The FDA-approved Advisor Pro is now being used in a top American children’s hospital. DreaMed inked a deal with a top ten ranked metropolitan children’s hospital in the United States this week, after the company’s recent FDA authorizations for both its Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes treatment platforms.

In the United States alone, the ratio of endocrinologists per caseload is one to 41,000; a ratio that results in medical mismanagement in more than half of all diabetes cases. DreaMed, an Israeli biotech start-up founded in 2014 to address the lack of access, has positioned itself at the vanguard of altering how diabetes is handled across the healthcare industry.

Unlike any other vendor in the diabetes digital healthcare industry, DreaMed’s Advisor is based on 10 years of clinically tested data from hundreds of diabetic patients, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

DreaMed has focused the Advisor Pro’s capabilities towards Type 1 diabetic patients during the last two years, beginning with the FDA’s first approval of the product in 2018. The unique medical equipment was recently expanded to assess and prescribe treatments for Type 2 diabetic patients, according to recent discoveries and specific advancements by the company’s scientific team.

This groundbreaking application might save the lives of millions of diabetics, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), who suffer from one of the most common chronic diseases on the planet.

Because every patient’s diabetic profile and insulin monitoring is different, diabetes management necessitates a highly individualized treatment plan and monitoring. Data from a patient’s CGM, SMBG, and insulin pump is saved on DreaMed’s platform. The MD Logic-based algorithm, which was developed by top doctors and endocrinologists, is then used to organize the data. As a result, the Advisor Pro creates a therapy plan that may be used to streamline the patient and provider monitoring process.

According to top pediatricians contacted during the clinical trials phase, the Advisor Pro improves patient quality of life while also lowering clinical visit administrative costs, which are expected to be in the billions of dollars per year in the United States alone. DreaMed provides hospitals, clinics, patients, and the industry with lower hospitalization costs as a result of using the Advisor Pro. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.