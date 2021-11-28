DR Congo will allow Uganda to pursue rebels on its soil.

Sources told AFP on Sunday that the Democratic Republic of Congo will allow Ugandan armed forces to enter its territory to pursue rebels responsible for regional massacres.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the deadliest of tens of armed groups operating in the mineral-rich eastern DR Congo, has been accused for dozens of attacks.

On condition of anonymity, a presidential adviser told AFP that “President (Felix) Tshisekedi has already broached the prospect of allowing Ugandan forces to enter Congolese territory to chase ADF militants alongside UN troops.”

“Ugandan troops, on the other hand, are not planning to breach the border tonight or tomorrow. All protocols must be followed first, especially when it comes to parliament and the military command of the Democratic Republic of Congo “he stated

The Uganda People’s Defence Force has been granted the “official” green light to hunt for ADF soldiers on Congolese soil, according to Antipas Mbusa Nyamuisi, a local leader for the Nande ethnic community.

“We have been notified via our regular channels that President Tshisekedi has authorized Ugandan forces to cross the border to combat the ADF,” a European official told AFP.

Ugandan military are prepared to deploy in the eastern DRC to battle the ADF, according to two diplomatic sources in Kampala.

A Congolese government source told AFP that “Congolese and Ugandan officers are already cooperating every day under the Joint Operations Centre established up for intelligence exchange.”

“We are glad because President Felix Tshisekedi has maintained his word, listening to the views of more than 80% of the population of Beni and its environs, who have been direct victims of the ADF’s exactions and atrocities,” he said, adding that the operation would only be a “temporary” response.

Since May, the two eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri have been under a “state of siege,” with soldiers replacing government officials in crucial positions in an attempt to ratchet up a military onslaught against the rebels.

Jean-Claude Katende, the leader of the human rights organization Asadho, described the decision to allow Ugandan forces in as “an admission of the siege’s failure.”

The ADF emerged in the 1990s as a coalition of armed Ugandan factions hostile to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, the largest of which included Muslims.

In 1995, the ADF entered eastern DRC, establishing themselves in the Rwenzori Mountains of North Kivu, which the US has formally linked to the Islamic State (IS).

IS began claiming several ADF assaults on social media in April 2019, presenting. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.