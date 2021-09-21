Dorie Clark, a top career coach, advises against being a “busyness martyr.”

Dorie Clark, a communications expert, chats to This website about her new book, The Long Game, and professional growth methods like “searching for raindrops” and “20 percent time.” She explains why being busy isn’t enough and what motivates her in this Q&A.

What is the most crucial piece of advise you would provide to someone who is just starting out in their career in order to assist them attain a successful and rewarding professional life?

It’s critical to make sure you’re running your own race rather than the one set out for you by society or your family. So frequently, we are pressured to either choose a lucrative career or “follow your passion,” which is sometimes self-imposed. But what if you don’t know what you want to accomplish with your life? I recommend “optimizing for interesting” as a strategy. You may not know what your life’s calling is, but you certainly know what interests you. So keep doing that, and ultimately it will lead you in the correct direction—or you’ll discover it’s not appropriate for you, and you’ll be able to pivot.

In your book, you talk about the necessity of patience and how success doesn’t happen overnight. What intermediate goals might serve as a source of inspiration along the way?

I like the strategy of “searching for the rains.” We typically wait for the ultimate indicator of success—a large promotion, a main-stage keynote, or a massive raise. However, it frequently takes a long time for these to occur. Instead, we must teach ourselves to seek for subtler indications that may go unnoticed if we aren’t looking for them. It’s like when a thunderstorm begins, and you’re not sure if what you’re feeling is rainfall for the first few moments. But it’s a harbinger of things to come. It could come in the form of more individuals giving you LinkedIn invitations as your reputation grows, or it could come in the shape of uninvited comments from customers or coworkers.

