DoorDash will deliver alcohol in 20 states, as well as Canada and Australia.

DoorDash, a food delivery service, announced on Monday that it will now deliver alcohol.

Through the “DoorDash Marketplace,” users will be able to order beer, wine, and spirits for delivery. Delivery of alcoholic beverages will be available in 20 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, and Australia. Alcohol delivery will be available in 20 states, according to DoorDash.

Over 100 million people are likely to benefit from the shift.

Consumers must be 21 or older to use the feature, and customers must provide online identity as well as identification that will be reviewed by the delivery person.

“Many of the locations where we do business have changed their laws in the last year to allow for the delivery of alcohol to residents’ homes. In a press statement, Caitlin Macnamara, Director, Alcohol Strategy & Operations at DoorDash, said, “We worked diligently to establish a trusted alcohol ordering and delivery experience for merchants, customers, and Dashers during that time.”

DoorDash’s move follows Uber Eats’ acquisition of alcohol delivery business Drizly for $1.1 billion in stock and cash in February.

According to DoorDash, adding alcohol to a restaurant’s menu can increase average orders by 30%.

A delivery service for alcohol could also aid in the prevention of drunk driving.

In a press release, Chris Swonger, President & CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council, said, “We are proud to work alongside DoorDash to strengthen responsibility efforts in our communities and on our roadways by providing guidance and proven resources to help prevent impaired driving and underage drinking.”

