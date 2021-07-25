Donations are being sought to save Tunisia from a Covid disaster.

Other countries and even individuals have stepped in to help Tunisia’s health system, which is on the verge of collapsing due to a surge of Covid-19 cases.

Equipment and vaccine donations have been organized by European and Gulf countries, Tunisians living abroad, and regular citizens to assist combat the pandemic.

Even before Covid-19 hit hard, the small North African nation of 12 million people was struggling to come up with the requisite vaccination doses.

More than three million doses have now been sent, the most of which were donated, with the number expected to reach five million by mid-August, according to the health ministry.

China and the United Arab Emirates each provided 500,000 doses, with Algeria providing 250,000.

According to the French minister of Europe and foreign affairs’ Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, France alone sent almost one million AstraZeneca and Janssen dosages this week, enough to vaccinate “a tenth of the adult population.”

Vaccines, however, have been delayed due to Tunisia’s tardy diplomatic efforts or a global scarcity of dosages.

Tunisia has only received a sixth of the vaccine doses promised under the Covax initiative, which was established to promote a more equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccinations to low-income countries.

It presently has one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the world.

Tunisia had 1.4 daily deaths per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, according to an AFP count based on government reports on Wednesday, making it the world’s second-worst country on this criteria behind Namibia.

Tunisian internet users have shared videos showing distraught families unable to obtain beds for their loved ones, doctors concerned about oxygen shortages, and bodies crowded into overflowing morgues.

According to Dr. Hechmi Louzir of the Pasteur Institute in Tunis, donations will allow the vaccine effort to move more quickly, reducing the virus’s spread.

He predicted that Tunisia may “reach our aim of vaccinating around 50% of the population by mid-October.”

Tunisia’s public hospitals suffered from bad management and a lack of resources even before the Covid era.

They made a plea for support at the start of the summer, specifically for personal protection equipment and acute care supplies.

Fund-raising activities were held by organizations such as the Tunisian Young Doctors Association, Tunisian embassies overseas, and even private citizens.

“Civil society mobilization spared Tunisia from a disastrous scenario,” said gynaecologist Cyrine Chedly, a member of a Kairouan-based group of young doctors.

One of the first to do so was the center city. Brief News from Washington Newsday.