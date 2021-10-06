Donald Trump’s net worth has dropped by $1.2 billion, and he no longer ranks among the Forbes 400 wealthiest people in the United States.

After his net worth plummeted by $1.2 billion, former President Donald Trump missed out on a spot on Forbes’ ranking of the 400 wealthiest persons in the United States.

The real estate mogul is not on the list for the first time in 25 years.

Forbes has raised the minimum net worth requirement for inclusion on the 2021 list from $2.1 billion to $2.9 billion, up from $2.1 billion in 2018. At least 51 billionaires, including former President Trump, were removed from the list as a result of this.

Trump, who has a net worth of $2.5 billion, was around $400 million short of making the list.

According to Forbes, the former president’s net worth is the same as it was last year, when he was ranked 339th, but his fortune has plummeted by $600 million as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused some of his big-city residences to lose value.

From 1997 till this year, Trump has regularly ranked in the top half of Forbes’ ranking. According to Forbes, when he was elected president in 2016, his net worth was $3.7 billion. In 2017, that figure dropped to $3.1 billion, where it remained in 2018 and 2019.

Trump lost $2 billion as a result of his decision to keep his assets after he was elected president, according to Forbes.

“If Trump wants to point the finger at someone, he should start with himself. He had a fantastic opportunity to diversify his fortune five years ago. Federal ethics inspectors were pressuring Trump to sell his real estate investments shortly after the 2016 election. That would have allowed him to put the money into broad-based index funds and run for office without any conflicts of interest… “Trump chose to keep his assets,” Forbes senior editor Dan Alexander wrote.

According to Forbes, if Trump had made different financial decisions, he could have been worth $7 billion by September 2021, putting him in the top half of the list.

Former news anchor Oprah Winfrey, whose talk show grew into a media and economic empire, was also removed from the list. With a net worth of $340 million in 1995, she was the first woman to make the list. According to Market Watch, her current net worth of $2.6 billion is $300 million short of the needed minimum net worth this year.

Jeff Bezos, who founded e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994, remains the richest person in the U.S.. Washington Newsday Brief News.