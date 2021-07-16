Donald Trump Jr.’s $9.7 million Florida mansion has a 1.2-acre backyard.

In April, Donald Trump Jr., the son of former US President Donald Trump, and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, purchased a $9.7 million home in Jupiter, Florida. There is a magnificent 11,300-square-foot home on the property, as well as a 1.2-acre backyard.

Admiral’s Cove is the location of the entrepreneur’s most recent property. The Trump Golf Club is located in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, and is only a 20-minute drive away. According to People, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle purchased the estate after admiring the property’s spacious backyard.

The new residence of Donald Trump Jr. features a well-designed veranda with concrete arches. There’s a pool in the backyard, as well as a lovely garden wall. The family may relax on the home’s patio, which overlooks the Loxahatchee River.

“This much backyard space is found in only a few of the 188 homes in the community. Don Jr. is a family man who lives close to his children. In an interview with People, Realtor Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities in Jupiter noted, “The space for the youngsters is plenty.”

Following the 2020 election results, the businessman purchased the opulent property two and a half months after relocating from New York. “They will not be able to stay in New York. The New York Post quoted a family source as saying, “They’d be tortured on the streets.”

The property was advertised for more than double the price Trump Jr. paid for it in 2017, when it was $19.9 million. The price dropped by more than $10 million after it was deleted and re-listed many times, according to the publication.

A source informed Business Insider that the couple sold their home in Bridgehampton for $8.14 million in an off-market sale in March before purchasing the Florida property. Because the home cost only $4.4 million when Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle acquired it in 2019, they were able to increase its worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Trump Jr. has a net worth of $300 million, the majority of which comes from his job as executive vice president of his father’s company, the Trump Organization. The entrepreneur’s riches has allowed him to acquire a number of real estate properties, including a nearly 6,000-square-foot Manhattan apartment and a 170-acre hunting preserve in upstate New York, which he shares with his brother Eric Trump.