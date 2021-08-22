Don Everly, a well-known American rock star, has died at the age of 84.

Don Everly, the surviving half of the Everly Brothers, died at the age of 84, after a career that included classics like “Bye Bye Love” and “Wake Up Little Susie.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame confirmed his death in the music capital of Nashville, Tennessee, calling him “one of the most brilliant and powerful musicians in popular music history.”

There was no mention of a cause of death.

Carole King, Roy Orbison Jr., and Julian Lennon led the tributes, tweeting: “R.I.P. Don Of ‘The Everly Brothers,’ who, with his brother Phil, penned some of the most memorable & legendary songs of all time… “Many thanks for the music.”

The duo was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 alongside Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly, and Jerry Lee Lewis, and is recognized with influencing rock and country performers for decades. They were inducted into the country counterpart in 2001.

Phil Everly, Don’s brother, died in 2014 at the age of 75.

The duo’s smooth, high-pitched harmonies landed them a string of smash ballads and rock compositions. In the 1950s, the songs “Wake Up Little Susie” and “All I Have to Do Is Dream” both charted at the top in the United States.

In the 1960s, their output slowed, but they still had hits like “Cathy’s Clown” and “Crying in the Rain.”

The Beach Boys, the Byrds, the Bee Gees, and the Eagles were all influenced by the group’s close harmonies, which were imitated by Simon & Garfunkel and the Beatles, as well as the Beach Boys, the Byrds, the Bee Gees, and the Eagles.

The Everlys were later described by Paul Simon as “the most lovely sounding pair I have ever heard.”

The group was named No. 1 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “20 Greatest Duos of All Time.”

The Everlys grew up in Iowa in a musical family – father Ike, a former coal miner, was a gifted guitarist – and by high school, they had already enlisted the support of a formidable mentor and publicist in legendary guitarist and family friend Chet Atkins.

In 1957, the song “Bye Bye Love” reached the top of the charts. In 1960, they signed with Warner Bros. Records, but the following year, they joined the US Marine Reserves, which caused a hiatus in their output.

As preferences shifted and followers gravitated toward the so-called British Invasion, their popularity decreased as well.

"That's" was their most recent top-10 hit.