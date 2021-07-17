Domestic politics bind Biden’s hands when it comes to Cuba.

Analysts argue that hopes that President Joe Biden may soften his predecessor’s draconian trade and travel restrictions with Cuba are being held prisoner by domestic politics and the vociferous Cuban-American group opposed to Havana.

When Barack Obama warmed relations with the Caribbean country in 2014, Biden was vice president. Obama reopened diplomatic missions, lifted a decades-old embargo, and allowed US tourists and imports to the communist-controlled island.

However, domestic support for last weekend’s anti-government protesters in Cuba, as well as the tight math surrounding Biden’s Democrats’ control of Congress, explain why he has not changed President Donald Trump’s harsh sanctions against Havana over the previous four years.

Prior to last year’s presidential election, Biden stated that he would overturn Trump’s initiatives. However, when asked if he would ease the US embargo on Thursday, Biden declined.

“Unfortunately, Cuba is a failed state that represses its citizens,” he told reporters.

“There are a number of things we would consider doing to assist the Cuban people, but that would necessitate a different situation or assurance that they would not be used by the government.”

Many Democrats urged Biden hard after he took office in January to reverse Trump’s decisions.

On March 2, 80 members of Congress called for immediate action to “return to the diplomatic road defined by the Obama-Biden administration, and put an end to the nearly six-decade-long economic embargo.”

They particularly wanted him to reverse Trump’s classification of Cuba as a terrorist sponsor in January, just nine days before he resigned.

However, the eruption of protests in Cuba over social and political repression has transformed the equation, allowing Republicans to accuse Democrats of backing the Havana administration.

“The Biden Administration is betraying the Cuban people who seek independence. In a statement, Trump, who still wields significant political power, said, “I fought for Cuba, they didn’t.”

The fact, according to Dan Restrepo of the Center for American Progress, is that Democrats may need the support of the highly anti-Havana Cuban American community in November 2022 to keep control of Congress.

“It’s really difficult to separate Cuba policy from domestic politics,” he remarked.

Last year, the Democrats lost five congressional seats in Florida, including two in Cuban-dominated Miami, reducing their House majority to a razor-thin margin.

As a result, the majority of Democrats are now asking Biden to maintain his firm stance on Cuba policy – effectively, to leave. Brief News from Washington Newsday.