Dollar General’s CEO explains why the company plans to go even farther into health care.

Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos explained why the company sees potential development in health care services on Wednesday.

Vasos stated in a virtual conference call organized by Barclays that integrating healthcare to stores is critical due to a lack of adequate options in some parts of the country. Many of these areas are in rural or isolated cities, which he refers to as “health deserts.”

According to Vasos, the areas are in a “perfect position” to provide people with health options.

“We feel we have the ability to serve the consumer in many of these situations where she currently has to drive 30, 40 minutes to get basic health care,” Vasos added.

The chain began its foray into healthcare by announcing in July that it will begin by adding over-the-counter medications to its offerings. Dollar General said in August that it would be adding dental and hygiene products to its shelves during an earnings call.

Dr. Albert Wu was hired as the company’s chief medical officer. According to Vasos, Wu conducted the company’s first steering committee meeting on Tuesday and assured investors that he is working on even more healthcare programs that will be announced soon.

The startup intends to provide telemedicine, store pick-up, and prescription delivery services.

“While it is still in its early phases, we have a great chance to grow that health-care side of the business — not only things in the shop, but services as well,” he said.

Dollar General has been chastised for “store isolation” since it does not sell fresh food in underserved communities. The corporation has around 17,000 outlets.

According to a Bloomberg story from 2017, the corporation was spending $22 billion to swiftly expand into poor, rural areas.