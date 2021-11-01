Dole Recall: Check Your Houses For These Salads That May Contain Listeria.

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling certain garden salad items due to the possibility of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

According to a corporate notification issued on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, a single sample of garden salad tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes during a random sample test by the Georgia Department of Agriculture. As a result, even if the products have passed their “best if used by” date and are therefore unlikely to be found on store shelves, people are asked to check their homes to see if they purchased it and still have it.

Listeriosis is a dangerous infection that can be fatal in certain persons, such as small children, the elderly, and those with weaker immune systems. Listeria infections are said to be “most likely” to afflict these categories, as well as pregnant women, who may experience miscarriages and stillbirths as a result of the sickness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1,600 persons in the United States contract listeriosis each year. Listeria is more likely to be found in soft cheeses made with unpasteurized or raw milk, raw sprouts, melons, and cold cuts because the deadly bacterium can “hide” in many foods.

In the case of the present recall, no illnesses have been documented as a result of the issuance, according to the notice. The 24-ounce Dole Garden Salad, 24-ounce Marketside Classic Salad, 12-ounce Kroger Brand Garden Salad, and 12-ounce Salad Classics Garden Salad are all affected by this “precautionary recall.” The FDA website lists the concerned goods’ precise Lot codes and UPC codes, all of which have a “best if used by” date of “10-25-21.” The business stated that “no other Dole products (or products manufactured by Dole) are involved in the recall.”

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia were among the states that received these products. Both the FDA and the Dole websites have images of the goods’ packaging.

Those who discover they still have the contaminated product in their homes are encouraged to throw it away rather than eat it.