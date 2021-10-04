Dog food sold all around the country has been recalled due to high vitamin D levels.

Several dog food brands are being recalled because they may contain “elevated quantities” of vitamin D. Those who may have purchased a contaminated product should not give it to their dogs.

According to the recall notice released on the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, Fromm Family Foods uncovered the problem after conducting its own investigation. Four-Star Shredded Beef in Gravy Entree food for dogs, Four-Star Shredded Chicken in Gravy Entree food for dogs, Four-Star Shredded Pork in Gravy Entree food for dogs, and Four-Star Shredded Turkey in Gravy Entree food for dogs are all affected by the recall.

The company stated, “We have discovered and isolated the issue, and in addition to our existing safety process, we have put remedial actions in place to prevent this from happening again.”

Vitamin D is beneficial to dogs and is regarded a “essential” nutrient for phosphorus and calcium balance and retention. Ingesting vitamin D-enriched dog food, on the other hand, may result in vitamin D toxicity. If ingested in large quantities, such as if a dog ingests vitamin D supplements or pesticides intended to kill rodents, dogs may develop “severe health complications” such as renal dysfunction.

Diet-related toxicity “tends to develop more gradually over time depending on the content of vitamin D in the food,” according to the FDA. “Cases of vitamin D rodenticide or supplement poisoning have a quick beginning, with symptoms appearing within hours or days.”

There have been no reports of injuries or illnesses from consumers as of the recall announcement, but the company has chosen to remove the implicated lots from circulation.

Loss of appetite, excessive drooling, increased drinking and urination, weight loss, and vomiting are all indicators that a dog has too much vitamin D.

“Potential bad reactions could occur in all size dogs,” the business added, advising owners to contact their veterinarian if their pets have swallowed an impacted product and are experiencing symptoms.

The recall involves 5,500 cases of the Fromm Family Foods dog foods, which were shipped to “neighborhood pet stores” across the country. They arrived in 12-ounce cans with an expiration date of August 20, 2024. The FDA website has the particular product names and UPC numbers, as well as photographs of the impacted products’ packaging.

“This recall does not affect any other Fromm products,” according to the Washington Newsday Brief News.