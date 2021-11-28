Doctors in Bangladesh fear for the life of opposition leader Zia.

Doctors treating Khaleda Zia, the sick opposition leader and former prime minister of Bangladesh, said on Sunday that they feared for her life if she was not permitted to fly overseas for medical treatment.

Zia, the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s arch-rival, has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis at the age of 76. In the last two weeks, she has had three major abdominal bleedings, according to her doctors.

Her chief doctor, Fakhruddin Mohammad Siddiqui, told reporters at her home, backed by four other doctors on her medical team, “We don’t have the means and supportive technology… here to manage and stop rebleeding.”

He predicted that Zia will have another bout of internal bleeding in the coming week, with a 70% likelihood that it would happen in the next six weeks.

“Controlling the rebleeding is a long shot,” he remarked. “In that situation, there’s a greater chance of her dying.” “We need to conduct TIPS if we want to preserve the patient’s life,” he stated, referring to a sophisticated medical technique available exclusively in wealthy countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Zia has been in a Dhaka hospital’s critical care unit since November 13, just five months after recovering from Covid-19.

However, after being convicted on graft charges in 2018, the leader of the main opposition party was prevented from leaving the country by a court.

As her health has deteriorated, activists and supporters of her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have held protests around the country, demanding that she be allowed to seek treatment abroad.

On November 22, BNP activists battled with police in the northern district of Natore, injuring roughly 20 persons.

Hasina appeared to dismiss Zia’s family and party’s appeals earlier this month.

“I’ve done everything I can to help Khaleda Zia. The legislation will now determine the next steps to take “Hasina stated at a press conference.

A minister also urged that the BNP bring in foreign doctors.

In February 2018, Zia was sentenced to ten years in prison on graft allegations that the BNP, which ruled from 2001 to 2006, claims were politically motivated.

Her illness worsened in a jail where she was the only inmate, so she was freed in March of last year. She has been forbidden from flying internationally since then and is being treated at a local hospital.

Zia, who has heart problems, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes, is accused by her doctors and political party of. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.