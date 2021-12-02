Doctors are being harassed by an anti-vaccine campaign on Facebook.

In an indication of the continuous pressure from pandemic-related misinformation, Facebook parent Meta announced on Wednesday that it had debunked an anti-Covid vaccine campaign that intimidated medical personnel, journalists, and public officials.

The social media giant deactivated accounts in France and Italy tied to the “V V” conspiracy, which flooded pro-vaccine articles with potentially tens of thousands of comments.

“V-V” supporters also “mass-harassed” people on YouTube, Twitter, VKontakte, and other online platforms, Meta added, using swastikas or other pictures and referring to doctors and media workers as “Nazi supporters” for supporting vaccines.

The internet giant’s update on its efforts to combat disinformation and harassment on its platform comes as it fights charges that it prioritizes profit over user safety.

In October, the company changed its parent company name to “Meta” in an attempt to move away from its past as a scandal-plagued social network and toward its virtual reality vision for the future.

Graphika, a social network research business, released a study on “V V,” which claims to be involved in waging “psychological warfare” against vaccination advocates.

“V V” is thought to have around 20,000 followers, according to Graphika, and has been linked to hospital damage and efforts to disrupt vaccination programs by frequently arranging and canceling medical appointments.

According to Meta’s head of emerging hazards investigations, Mike Dvilyanski, the group’s campaign used Telegram to train recruits and distribute news about who to target.

“While we aren’t prohibiting all V V content, we are closely monitoring the situation and will take action if we discover any new infractions,” Meta stated.

The tech giant also said it took down a “widespread and ineffective” Chinese network that utilized phony accounts to spread a false allegation that a Swiss biologist claimed the US was pressuring World Health Organization scientists to blame China for the outbreak.

The effort was compared to a “hall of mirrors, continually reflecting a single bogus character” by investigators on the Meta security team, with even Chinese official media supporting the fabricated allegation.

In the briefing, Meta head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said, “Clusters of false accounts tried post-amplification, which only took root when media picked up the tales.”

“However, that was swiftly refuted and faded away,” he continued.

According to Gleicher, the tactic reflected a tendency of attempting to persuade real news sites to distribute falsehoods propagated by networks of bogus accounts.

“Opportunities like these will also target journalists, advertisers, and influencers, who will need to defend themselves against these types of efforts,” he says. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.