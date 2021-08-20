Do you want to rob Walmart? It’ll catch up to you. Here’s How to Do It.

People planning to steal from Walmart (WMT) should think twice, according to a TikTok user pretending to be a store employee, because the retailer has a sure-fire means to prevent would-be theft in its self-checkout lanes.

The Walmart Guy, an anonymous Walmart employee, released a video on TikTok that has already gone viral, with over 11.9 million views as of this writing. According to Fox News, it demonstrated how the retail giant monitors consumers in self-checkout lines of its stores to prevent goods theft.

We are aware that ##walmart ##work ##fyp ##stolen

The employee is shown watching the self-checkout registers with a device that automatically reveals the item count and details of each customer at each station, and the video cautions Walmart consumers, “We know when your thieving.” If there is a discrepancy with a purchase, the worker can figure it out.

Other videos published by the same Walmart employee, who has 33,900 followers, showed how Walmart maintains track of would-be shoplifters’ methods, such as stuffing products in backpacks, non-see-through containers, under the cart, or in their pants.

@thewalmartguy69’s reply I’ve never stolen from Walmart; I’m only offering this information to let you know that we do check everything! ##work

“We see everything,” the Walmart Guy said in a TikTok video about how the Walmart device displays each action a consumer performs at the self-checkout lane, which must be approved by the staff monitoring the area.

##voiceeffects in response to @thegorillanamedcaesar ##rue21BeYouChallenge ##SHEINcares ##rue21BeYouChallenge ##SHEINcares ##rue21BeYouChallenge ##SHEINcares ##rue21BeYouChallenge ##

Walmart’s stock was trading at $151.08 at 11:16 a.m. ET on Friday, up 97 cents, or 0.65 percent.