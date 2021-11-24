Do You Own One Of The 100,000 Jeep Cherokees Or Wagoneers Affected By The Jeep Recall 2021?

Nearly 100,000 Jeep Cherokee and Wagoneer vehicles have been recalled due to a software fault that might disable the airbags without warning.

The recall applies to Jeep Grand Cherokees from 2021, Wagoneers from 2022, and Grand Wagoneers from 2022, all of which were released in the second half of 2021.

The problem with the automobiles is due to faulty software in the Occupant Restraint Controller. This may cause the driver, passenger, and knee airbags to deactivate without warning, increasing the risk of damage to the vehicle’s occupants in the event of a collision.

The software upgrade can be completed at a dealer for free to fix the problem, according to Jeep.

On December 30, recall notices are scheduled to be mailed.

Customer service at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles can be reached at 1-800-853-1403 if you have any questions about the recall.