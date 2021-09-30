Do You Own One Of The 1 Million Vehicles Affected By These Recalls? Ford Recall 2021: Do You Own One Of The 1 Million Vehicles Affected By These Recalls?

Ford (F) has issued a series of recalls in North America for over 1 million vehicles, trucks, and SUVs due to compliance and safety concerns.

The first recall involves a number of 2020 vehicles equipped with a rearview camera that has an occasional malfunction.

The recall affects approximately 620,000 vehicles in the United States, with over 76,500 in Canada and over 4,300 in Mexico.

There is insufficient electrical conductivity within the printed circuit board internal to the camera in the affected vehicles, which include Explorers, F-150s, Mustangs, Transits, Super-Duties, Expeditions, Escapes, Rangers, and Edges. This causes the rearview camera to display a blank or distorted image on occasion.

The following vehicles have been recalled:

Ford dealers will replace the rearview camera to fix the problem. Customers will start receiving recall notices on November 7th, according to Ford.

Another recall affects Ford Mustangs, which have a brake pedal bracket that might break when the car is suddenly stopped. This could result in the driver losing main braking ability, increasing the likelihood of an accident.

Over 38,000 Mustangs in the United States, over 2,200 in Canada, and over 300 in Mexico are affected by the recall. From March 4, 2019 until August 13, 2020, Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant produced the impacted vehicles.

To fix the problem, Ford dealers will repair the brake pedal bracket assembly.

Ford’s most recent recall concerns its 2019 F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks, namely the F-250 and F-350 models, which may have front axles with a wheel end yoke that was not securely welded to the axle tube end.

The poorly welded attachment in these trucks could create steering problems, forcing the vehicle to pull to the right or left, misaligning the steering wheel, or changing the steering sensitivity. According to Ford, this could alter the vehicle’s responsiveness to the driver’s input during a hard-braking incident, raising the danger of a crash.

Over 9,600 trucks in the United States and 960 in Canada are affected by the recall. From August 24, 2021, until October 16, 2019, Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant produced the afflicted trucks.

If the weld was poorly positioned, Ford dealers will replace the axle component to address the safety problem.

According to Ford, no accidents or injuries have been reported as a result of any of the recalls.

Ford’s stock was trading at $14.19 as of 1:58 p.m. ET on Monday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.