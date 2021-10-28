Do you have a case of burnout? When you’re running on fumes, here’s how to reclaim your mojo.

Have you ever gotten home from a long day and fallen asleep in your clothes because you were too tired to cook or even order dinner? “Resource depletion” is the state of being too tapped out to improve your own situation. It’s part of a theory called “conservation of resources,” a way of thinking about stress, trauma, and burnout that has grown in popularity since its introduction in 1989 by psychologist Stevan Hobfoll.

Everyone requires food and sleep, but the extent to which a “Hungry Night” causes harm depends on the conditions and resources available to each individual.

Consider the following three individuals:

Alex, a 56-year-old ER nurse, was looking for a less demanding work when the epidemic hit. She is a mother of a teen daughter. She experiences nights like these several times a week, and she resents her husband Lonnie for not helping out at home.

Miguel is a 22-year-old immigrant who supports his family back home by working in a meat-processing business. For the past year, this has been his nightly routine. He is uninsured and has a limited command of the English language.

Sandra, a 42-year-old lawyer, is returning home after a night out with colleagues to celebrate a huge win in court. She is divorced and childless, with a six-figure salary and fantastic health insurance.

Each Hungry Night eats away at Miguel and Alex’s mental and physical well-being a little more. Sandra, on the other hand, may have a headache and stomach the next day, but she remembers her Hungry Night as a wonderful occasion with fond memories.

Life’s Profit and Loss Statement

The conservation of resources (COR) hypothesis can be compared to a personal profit-and-loss statement. Humans crave the same basic goods across the board: a positive self-image, health and well-being, a quiet life, a feeling of meaning and purpose, and family and friends (and all those good things for them, as well). We are extremely motivated to accomplish these goals.

Personal attributes, such as education, self-esteem, health, a sense of humor, optimism, stamina, capacity to plan tasks, self-discipline, and the sensations of attaining goals and being valued by others, are divided into four categories by Hobfoll.

