Do You Drive One Of These SUVs With Brake Problems? Ford Recall 2021: Do You Drive One Of These SUVs With Brake Problems?

Ford (F) has issued a recall for approximately 115,000 SUVs owing to faulty rear brake linings that may cause impaired braking effectiveness.

The recall covers certain Bronco Sport and Escape cars manufactured between 2021 and 2022, which may require the driver to apply greater effort to the brake pedal and stop the SUVs for longer distances, increasing the risk of a crash.

The fault, according to Ford, arises from a manufacturing issue with the rear brake linings, which reduces braking efficiency and necessitates the recall.

Continental’s Mexican branch, Continental Automotive Mexicana, supplied the brake linings, according to Automotive News, as reported by Car And Driver.

The Bronco Sports were constructed between January 27, 2021, and November 11, 2021, whereas the Escapes were built between December 14, 2020, and October 26, 2021.

Furthermore, the SUVs do not meet the standards of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

Ford has stated that it is working on a solution to the braking performance issue. Vehicle owners should get recall warnings by the 10th of January.

Ford customer support can be reached at 1-866-436-7332 if you have any questions about the recall.

Ford hasn’t exported any Bronco Sports or Escapes SUVs from its Hermosillo, Mexico, or Louisville, Kentucky, production factories since November 9, according to Car And Driver.

Ford stated that no accidents or injuries have occurred as a result of the recall.

Ford’s stock was trading at $19.32 at 1:21 p.m. EST on Monday, up 18 cents, or 0.94 percent.