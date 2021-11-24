Do we be paid for Thanksgiving in advance? The Effects of the Federal Holiday on Your Paycheck

Thanksgiving, which takes place on the fourth Thursday of November every year, will take place on November 25 in 2021.

Black Friday, the day following Thanksgiving, is a big occasion in which stores around the country offer deep discounts on a variety of things, signaling the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season. As a result, many workers will want to receive their paychecks on time in order to take advantage of the Black Friday shopping bonanza.

But, since Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, would my salary be delayed?

Thanksgiving’s Impact on Payments

Because Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, many banks (including the Federal Reserve) are closed.

Certain services (such as drive-up banking) may be available on a limited basis at some institutions. Before you go, check with your local bank branch to see what services are available and what hours they are open.

While some banks will be open on Thanksgiving, payment services provided by the Federal Reserve and the ACH (Automated Clearing House) Network will be unavailable. Payments made in this manner will be processed the next business day.

The ACH Network, according to Nacha (National Automated Clearing House Association), conducts electronic financial transactions for consumers, businesses, and federal, state, and municipal governments. This includes direct deposit, which is the preferred mode of payment for many employees.

Do we be paid for Thanksgiving in advance?

When the Federal Reserve is closed on holidays or weekends, the ACH Network does not settle payments. This is true for both ACH credits (direct deposits) and debits (ACH withdrawals) (bill payments).

“Standard industry practice is that paydays that would otherwise fall on a weekend or holiday are paid on the preceding Friday,” Nacha notes, “while bill payments are due and collected on the next working day; in each case, the employee/consumer is favored.”

If your typical pay day is a Friday during non-holiday times, payroll payments through direct deposit are “almost always” accessible in workers’ accounts by 9 a.m. local time that Friday.

According to Nacha, using the current ACH Network’s Same Day ACH functionality, direct deposits submitted on a Friday morning can be available to an employee by 5 p.m. local time.

Other United States Federal Holidays

Other federal holidays across the country that may affect payments and other online banking needs are listed below.

New Year’s Day (January 1)Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday (third. This is a condensed version of the information.