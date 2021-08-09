Dissident Athlete Tells Belarusians to “Stop Being Afraid”

On Monday, a Belarusian sprinter whose Cold War-style defection during the Olympics captivated the world urged her countrymen to follow her lead and speak out against the regime.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya told AFP on the first anniversary of a disputed presidential election in Belarus that the country was “no longer a secure country for its own citizens.”

“People are hesitant to go to any protest because they are terrified of being beaten up or ending up in prison,” the 24-year-old stated in a Warsaw office of the pro-opposition Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF).

“I want my nation to be free; I want every person to have the right to free expression; I want everyone to be able to live their lives normally and without fear,” she stated.

Since strongman Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in an election on August 9 that the opposition claims was rigged in his favor, Belarus has been shaken by unprecedented mass protests against his rule.

During the interview, Tsimanouskaya, who appeared composed but tense, said she would like to return to Belarus to see her family one day, but only “when it is safe and free.”

When asked if this meant Lukashenko should step down, she replied, “It’s probably only possible to be free without him.”

Tsimanouskaya had a falling out with her instructors during the Olympics, accusing them of attempting to bring her home against her will on August 1.

She sought assistance from Japanese police, and Poland gave her a humanitarian visa, allowing her to stay at its embassy in Tokyo and fly to Warsaw under diplomatic protection.

Tsimanouskaya claims that a phone call from her grandmother in Belarus when she was on her way to Tokyo airport prompted her to contact the police.

“She contacted me and told me I shouldn’t go back to Belarus and that I should do everything I could to avoid it,” she explained.

The athlete expressed her fear of ending herself “in a psychiatric facility or in prison” if she returned.

Lukashenko further accused the sprinter of being “managed” by Warsaw during a press conference on Monday.

She responded by saying it was “completely false” and that her actions were not pre-planned, adding, “I reached out for aid myself at the very last minute.”

The accreditations of two Belarusian coaches were eventually revoked. Brief News from Washington Newsday.