Disruptions in supply chains and China’s power crisis are threatening to spoil the holiday season.

As if the chaos and confusion produced by the COVID-19 outbreak wasn’t enough, the West is now facing another problem as the holiday season approaches. Supply chain disruptions and a power crisis in the world’s factory, China, are expected to result in shortages of practically everything we take for granted in contemporary life, from cellphones to computer chips to cars. Christmas presents, particularly children’s toys, are likely to be scarce, leaving Santa with more sadness than delight as he prepares to visit each family.

What brought us here? There’s the shipping situation, for starters. Ninety percent of global trade now travels by water, and a tangle of factors ranging from a lack of containers to major traffic jams at the world’s ports are all adding to excessive delays and restricting the flow of commodities. Even a few days of delay at any of the “links” in a Just-in-Time supply chain might produce a cascading effect, lengthening last-mile delivery deadlines.

Because the situation is so bad, some major retailers are contracting their own ships to ensure that their supplies arrive on time.

According to the CBC, shops are already panicking, with some claiming that only 40% of their orders are arriving on schedule, prompting concerns that the shortages will not be properly rectified by the holiday shopping season. Then there’s China’s power problem, which is further complicating matters and increasing the ominous prospect of a production standstill.

The issue was triggered by coal shortages and an attempt to fulfill pollution standards, and Beijing has already instructed enterprises to reduce their energy consumption. Power shortages and blackouts have already impacted home users, locking individuals in elevators.

When other Asian manufacturers, such as Bangladesh and Vietnam, are unable to compensate for the deficit in production from China, the situation worsens, and even if they can, it will be difficult for the stretched logistical chains to reorient and adjust in time.

This year, the smartphone market, for example, is predicted to develop at a slower pace.

Due to a lack of essential components, Counterpoint Research expects total smartphone shipping volume to climb 6% to 1.41 billion units this year, down from its previous projection of 9%, or 1.45 billion units.

For the customer who is attempting to dig herself out of the hole. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.