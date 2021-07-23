Disney will invest about $864 million in a new Florida campus, and the state may provide a $570 million tax break.

According to the Associated Press, the Walt Disney Company plans to create a new regional campus in Florida, a project that will cost up to $864 million and might result in $570 million in tax benefits.

At least 2,000 professional staff are expected to relocate from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance, and product development at the new site.

According to documents obtained through a public records request by the Orlando Sentinel from the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity, the $570 million tax incentive would be one of the highest in Florida history for a single corporation.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The business already operates a theme park resort the size of San Francisco in central Florida.

According to Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Disney is qualified for the funds under the state’s Capital Investment Tax Credit program, which was passed in February 2020.

Disney stated in a statement to the Sentinel that it was taking advantage of the state’s incentive program and “making a major investment in this community where we have a long-standing presence and devotion.”

However, Greg LeRoy, the executive director of Good Jobs First, a nonpartisan research center on incentives, described the incentives as “worse than a zero-sum game.”

“This is what we call interstate job fraud,” LeRoy explained. “At the end of the day, you have less money to spend on public services.”

Companies can decrease their corporate income tax under Florida’s Capital Investment Tax Credit program by getting an annual credit based on qualified capital costs from specified projects. The acquisition, building, installation, and equipping of the project are all included in these expenditures.

In recent years, the state has dangled hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks to other businesses.

Universal Orlando is set to receive about $350 million in state tax benefits to help fund the construction of a new headquarters for the division that designs the company’s theme parks, rides, and hotels.

Sanford Burnham earned $300 million in state and local taxes to relocate to Orlando in 2006, but had to refund a portion of the money after failing to meet the terms of its initial incentive deal. The Scripps Research Institute had gotten three years before. This is a condensed version of the information.