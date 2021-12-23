Dismantling the Tiananmen Square Statue at Hong Kong University has sparked outrage.

On Thursday, Hong Kong’s oldest university took down a statue honoring the 1989 massacre of democracy demonstrators in Tiananmen Square, the latest step in China’s attempt to crush dissent in its southern territory.

Hong Kong democratic campaigners denounced the nighttime operation, which one former student leader who survived Tiananmen Square called a “despicable act.”

Since 1997, when the former British colony of Hong Kong was handed back to China, Jens Galschiot’s eight-metre (26-foot) high “Pillar of Shame” has sat on the University of Hong Kong’s (HKU) campus.

The sculpture recalls democratic demonstrators killed by Chinese authorities surrounding Tiananmen Square in 1989 and portrays 50 agonized faces and mutilated bodies piled on top of one another.

Its presence represented Hong Kong’s liberties in comparison to the Chinese mainland, where the events of Tiananmen Square are rigorously concealed.

However, following two years of democracy uprisings, Beijing is gradually remaking the city in its own authoritarian image, and commemorating Tiananmen Square has virtually become illegal.

HKU administrators ordered the sculpture to be removed in October, citing new but undefined legal dangers.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, they followed through on their pledge.

Drilling and metal clanging could be heard throughout the night, so university employees deployed floor-to-ceiling blankets and barricades to cover the statue.

Security guards attempted to block reporters from photographing the monument being chopped into parts, wrapped in plastic, and carried away, but photographs of the statue being cut into chunks, wrapped in plastic, and carted away were captured.

The monument had been kept in storage after the procedure, according to HKU.

“The decision on the aging statue was made in the best interest of the University based on external legal advice and risk evaluation,” the statement added.

HKU claimed that no one had secured permission to show the statue, which had remained for 24 years, and that its removal was justified by the colonial-era Crimes Ordinance.

This statute, which incorporates the term “sedition,” has been increasingly used by authorities to criminalize dissent, in tandem with a new national security law imposed by Beijing.

Galschiot told AFP that the university’s move on the sculpture, which he claimed remained his property, was “odd” and “shocking.”

“This is a really costly sculpture. So, if they damage it, we will, of course, sue them “Added he.

The Danish artist claimed he promised to return the statue and tried several methods to contact the university with the help of lawyers, but never received a response.

Dissidents residing in the area protested the removal of the sculpture.