Disabled People Can Now Use Face Gestures on Android Phones.

People with speech or physical problems can now manage their Android-powered smartphones hands-free by raising an eyebrow or smiling, according to Google.

Machine learning and front-facing cameras on smartphones are used in two new apps to detect face and eye movements.

By smiling, raising their eyebrows, opening their mouth, or gazing to the left, right, or up, users can scan their phone screen and select a task.

“To make Android more accessible for everyone,” Google added, “we’re releasing new tools that make it easier to manage your phone and interact with facial gestures.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61 million adults in the United States have disabilities, prompting Google and competitors Apple and Microsoft to make products and services more accessible to them.

People use voice commands, such as ‘Hey Google,’ or their hands to navigate their phones every day, according to a blog post by the internet giant.

“However, for those with significant movement and speech difficulties, this isn’t always possible.”

The modifications are the result of two new features, one of which is termed “Camera Switches,” which allows consumers to interact with cellphones using their faces rather than swipes and taps.

The other is Project Activate, a new Android app that allows users to use gestures to initiate actions such as having a phone play a recorded phrase, send an SMS, or make a phone call.

“Now anyone can manage their phone using eye movements and face gestures that are personalized to their range of motion — without using their hands or voice,” Google added.

The free Activate app is available on Google Play in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

