Director of ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ dies at the age of 58.

Jean-Marc Vallee, a multi-award-winning Canadian director, died on Sunday at the age of 58, according to his publicist.

“Jean-Marc Vallee, may you rest in peace. Without you, the world is significantly less intriguing “On Instagram, Hive Communication Collective stated.

In 2013, the Quebecois producer and director was nominated for an Academy Award for his work in “Dallas Buyers Club,” for which Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto both won.

He has received praise in recent years for his work on HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” for which he earned an Emmy, and “Sharp Objects.”

Vallee died abruptly at his chalet near Quebec City over the weekend, according to US media.

The reason of death was unknown at the time.

HBO stated that it was “struck” at the news of his death.

The business said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that “Jean-Marc Vallee was a talented, fiercely dedicated director.”

Vallee’s producing partner Nathan Ross said in a statement to US media that “Jean-Marc stood for originality, sincerity, and attempting things differently.”

“The maestro will be sadly missed, but it gives me comfort to know that his exquisite style and impactful work will go on.”

His other significant works include Emily Blunt’s Oscar-winning picture “The Young Victoria” from 2009 and Reese Witherspoon’s Oscar nomination for “Wild” from 2014.