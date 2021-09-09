Dior’s American Influence is Honored at a New York Exhibition.

Following record-breaking attendances in Paris and London, Christian Dior’s popular exhibition documenting the history of the iconic French fashion business arrives in New York this week with an American touch.

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” opens Friday at the Brooklyn Museum and includes over 300 haute couture gowns, as well as images, videos, and sketches from the museum’s collection.

The show, which runs until February 20, chronicles Dior’s 75-year career, beginning with his stunning success in Paris with his first Corolle collection in 1947.

With a new silhouette of tight waist and rounded skirt, it was promptly called “New Look” by American magazine Harper’s Bazaar and would redefine fashion at the time.

Dior opened his first New York store the next year, in 1948, as a result of his success.

“This exhibition demonstrates how Christian Dior was a forerunner in fashion globalization,” curator Florence Muller told AFP.

“He was the first to take his brand global, opening branches all over the world, first in New York, then in South America, then in Europe, North Africa, and even Japan.

The exhibition “Designer of Dreams” was a smash hit in both the French and British capitals in 2017 and 2019.

According to Muller, the New York version, which debuts the same week as the city’s Fashion Week, includes garments that were not featured in the previous shows.

“In his Fifth Avenue business, he had workshops and salons that were similar to those in Paris. But he didn’t do haute couture here; instead, he specialized in luxury ready-to-wear.

“The collections were shown to the press and buyers before being sold in department shops and high-end boutiques. So it’s a somewhat different interpretation of his style, tailored to the needs of American customers,” she explained.

A little and beautiful porcelain doll wearing a black dress made by Dior and acquired by the institution in 1949 is one of the attractions on display.

Grace Kelly’s and Jennifer Lawrence’s gowns are also included.

The exhibition follows the house’s evolution after Dior’s untimely death in 1957 at the age of 52, from successor Yves Saint Laurent to current creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, who is the first woman to occupy the position.

"Christian Dior had a desire to make women beautiful so that they may be happy. And I believe that message is worldwide, which is why this brand has come to be associated with elegance, luxury, beauty, and fashion.