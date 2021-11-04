Digging for gas pipelines in Peru uncovered a 2,000-year-old gravesite.

An archaeologist said Thursday that workers replacing gas lines on a street in Lima, Peru’s capital, came upon the remains of a pre-Hispanic graveyard that comprised 2,000-year-old pottery burial jars.

At the site, archaeologist Cecilia Camargo told AFP, “This find that we see today is 2,000 years old.”

“So far, we’ve uncovered six human bodies, including toddlers and adults, together with a collection of pottery jars designed specifically to bury them.”

Experts believe the site in the Lima neighborhood of La Victoria is linked to the “Blanco sobre Rojo” or “White on Red” culture that settled on Peru’s central coast in the valleys of the three rivers that pass Lima: Chillon, Rimac, and Lurin.

“So far, we’ve recovered roughly 40 vessels of various forms associated with the White on Red style,” said Camargo, the head of Calidda’s cultural heritage department.

“Some bottles with a double spout and a bridge handle are quite typical of this period and style,” Camargo remarked.

Because ancient artefacts and remains are often discovered in Peru, all public service organizations that conduct excavations, including Calidda, a Colombian-funded corporation that distributes natural gas in Lima and the neighboring port of Callao, have in-house archaeologists.